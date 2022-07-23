Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?