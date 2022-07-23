Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
The phenotype of an early-stage human embryo is considered sexually indifferent. Explain why this is so even though the embryo's genotypic sex is already fixed.
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?
Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.
An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.