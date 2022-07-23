Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?
Key Concepts
Chromosomal Basis of Sex Determination
Genetic Evidence from Mutant and Aneuploid Individuals
Experimental Crosses and Phenotypic Ratios
How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?
Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.
An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.
An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the male is the heterogametic sex.