Textbook Question
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
3913
views
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?
Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.