Contrast the fertility of an allotetraploid with an autotriploid and an autotetraploid.
Inversions are said to 'suppress crossing over.' Is this terminology technically correct? If not, restate the description accurately.
Describe the origin of cultivated American cotton.
Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.
Contrast the genetic composition of gametes derived from tetrads of inversion heterozygotes where crossing over occurs within a paracentric versus a pericentric inversion.
Human adult hemoglobin is a tetramer containing two alpha (α) and two beta (β) polypeptide chains. The α gene cluster on chromosome 16 and the β gene cluster on chromosome 11 share amino acid similarities such that 61 of the amino acids of the α-globin polypeptide (141 amino acids long) are shared in identical sequence with the β-globin polypeptide (146 amino acids long). How might one explain the existence of two polypeptides with partially shared function and structure on two different chromosomes?
Discuss Ohno's hypothesis on the role of gene duplication in the process of evolution. What evidence supports this hypothesis?