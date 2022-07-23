Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 13

Discuss Ohno's hypothesis on the role of gene duplication in the process of evolution. What evidence supports this hypothesis?

Ohno's hypothesis, proposed by Susumu Ohno, suggests that gene duplication is a major driver of evolutionary innovation. When a gene is duplicated, one copy retains the original function while the other copy is free to accumulate mutations, potentially leading to new functions or regulatory patterns.
Explain that gene duplication can occur through mechanisms such as unequal crossing over during meiosis, retrotransposition, or whole-genome duplication events. These processes create additional copies of genes in the genome.
Discuss the potential fates of duplicated genes: (1) nonfunctionalization, where one copy becomes a pseudogene; (2) subfunctionalization, where the two copies divide the original function; or (3) neofunctionalization, where one copy evolves a new function.
Provide evidence supporting Ohno's hypothesis, such as the presence of gene families (e.g., the globin gene family) that arose through duplication and subsequent divergence. These gene families often show functional specialization, supporting the idea of evolutionary innovation.
Highlight examples of whole-genome duplication events in evolutionary history, such as those in plants (e.g., polyploidy in wheat) and vertebrates, which have contributed to increased genetic complexity and the emergence of novel traits.

Ohno's Hypothesis

Ohno's hypothesis, proposed by Susumu Ohno in 1970, suggests that gene duplication is a key mechanism in evolution, allowing for genetic redundancy. This redundancy enables one copy of a gene to maintain its original function while the other can acquire mutations that may lead to new functions, contributing to evolutionary innovation and complexity.
Gene Duplication

Gene duplication is a process where a segment of DNA is copied, resulting in two identical or similar genes. This can occur through various mechanisms, such as unequal crossing over during meiosis or retrotransposition. The duplicated genes can diverge over time, leading to functional specialization, which is crucial for the evolution of new traits and adaptations.
Evidence Supporting Ohno's Hypothesis

Evidence supporting Ohno's hypothesis includes comparative genomic studies that show higher rates of gene duplication in species with complex traits. Additionally, examples of gene families, such as the globin gene family, illustrate how duplicated genes can evolve new functions. Phylogenetic analyses also reveal patterns of gene duplication and subsequent divergence across different lineages, reinforcing the role of duplication in evolutionary processes.
