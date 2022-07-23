Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 1b

In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did the discovery of three categories of petite mutations in yeast lead researchers to postulate extranuclear inheritance of colony size?

1
Understand the concept of extranuclear inheritance: Extranuclear inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic material that is not located in the nucleus, such as mitochondrial or chloroplast DNA. In yeast, mitochondrial DNA plays a key role in cellular respiration and energy production.
Learn about petite mutations in yeast: Petite mutations in yeast result in colonies that are smaller in size compared to wild-type colonies. These mutations affect the mitochondria, leading to defects in energy production.
Identify the three categories of petite mutations: Researchers classified petite mutations into three categories: (1) Segregational petites, which follow Mendelian inheritance and are caused by nuclear gene mutations; (2) Neutral petites, which lack functional mitochondrial DNA but do not affect the inheritance of mitochondrial DNA in offspring; and (3) Suppressive petites, which contain defective mitochondrial DNA that can dominate and suppress the function of wild-type mitochondrial DNA in offspring.
Analyze the reasoning behind extranuclear inheritance: The discovery of neutral and suppressive petites provided evidence that mitochondrial DNA, rather than nuclear DNA, was responsible for certain traits. This is because these mutations did not follow Mendelian inheritance patterns and were instead linked to the behavior of mitochondrial DNA.
Conclude how this led to the postulation of extranuclear inheritance: The observation that colony size in yeast was influenced by mutations in mitochondrial DNA, and that these mutations were inherited in a non-Mendelian manner, led researchers to conclude that the size of yeast colonies could be determined by extranuclear inheritance involving mitochondrial DNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extranuclear Inheritance

Extranuclear inheritance refers to the transmission of genetic material that occurs outside the nucleus, primarily through organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts. Unlike nuclear DNA, which follows Mendelian inheritance patterns, extranuclear DNA is often inherited maternally, meaning traits can be passed from mother to offspring without the influence of paternal genes. This concept is crucial for understanding how certain traits, such as those affecting colony size in yeast, can be linked to maternal genotypes.
Petite Mutations in Yeast

Petite mutations in yeast are genetic alterations that affect mitochondrial function, leading to a range of phenotypes, including reduced colony size. Researchers identified three categories of petite mutations based on their impact on respiration and growth. These mutations provided insights into how mitochondrial DNA can influence traits, supporting the idea that some characteristics are inherited through extranuclear mechanisms rather than traditional Mendelian inheritance.
Maternal Effect

The maternal effect is a phenomenon where the genotype of the mother directly influences the phenotype of her offspring, regardless of the offspring's own genotype. In the context of extranuclear inheritance, maternal genotypes can determine the characteristics of organelles like mitochondria, which in turn affect traits such as colony size in yeast. Understanding this concept is essential for interpreting how maternal contributions shape the expression of certain traits in the next generation.
