Chapter 9, Problem 6

Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.

Understand the genetic basis of petite mutations in yeast. Segregational petites are caused by nuclear mutations, while neutral petites are caused by mitochondrial mutations. This distinction is crucial for predicting the outcomes of the cross.
Recognize that the zygote formed from the cross will inherit nuclear DNA from both parents and mitochondrial DNA from the neutral petite strain. Mitochondrial DNA is typically inherited maternally in yeast.
Determine the phenotype of the zygote. Since the neutral petite strain has functional mitochondria, the zygote will likely have functional mitochondria and exhibit a wild-type phenotype (non-petite).
Predict the segregation of nuclear alleles during meiosis. The nuclear alleles from the segregational petite strain will segregate according to Mendelian principles, producing ascospores with either wild-type or petite nuclear genotypes.
Consider the mitochondrial inheritance in the ascospores. Since the neutral petite strain contributes functional mitochondria, all ascospores will inherit functional mitochondria and exhibit a wild-type phenotype, regardless of their nuclear genotype.

A segregational petite strain refers to a type of yeast that exhibits a petite phenotype due to mutations affecting mitochondrial function. These strains can produce offspring with varying phenotypes when crossed, as they segregate their genetic material during meiosis. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses involving petite strains.
A neutral petite strain is a yeast strain that also displays a petite phenotype but does not have the same genetic mutations as a segregational petite strain. This type of strain typically does not affect mitochondrial function in a way that leads to segregation of phenotypes. Recognizing the differences between these strains is essential for predicting the phenotypic outcomes of their crosses.
In yeast, a zygote is formed when two haploid cells fuse, resulting in a diploid cell that can undergo meiosis to produce ascospores. Ascospores are the haploid spores produced by the zygote, which can exhibit various phenotypes depending on the genetic contributions from the parent strains. Understanding the formation and characteristics of zygotes and ascospores is vital for predicting the results of genetic crosses.
Streptomycin resistance in Chlamydomonas may result from a mutation in either a chloroplast gene or a nuclear gene. What phenotypic results would occur in a cross between a member of an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes and a member of a strain sensitive to the antibiotic? What results would occur in the reciprocal cross?

A plant may have green, white, or green-and-white (variegated) leaves on its branches, owing to a mutation in the chloroplast that prevents color from developing. Predict the results of the following crosses:


  Ovule Source        Pollen Source

(a) Green branch    x  White branch

(b) White branch     x  Green branch

(c) Variegated branch x  Green branch

(d) Green branch    x  Variegated branch

In diploid yeast strains, sporulation and subsequent meiosis can produce haploid ascospores, which may fuse to reestablish diploid cells. When ascospores from a segregational petite strain fuse with those of a normal wild-type strain, the diploid zygotes are all normal. Following meiosis, ascospores are petite and normal. Is the segregational petite phenotype inherited as a dominant or a recessive trait?

In a cross of Lymnaea, the snail contributing the eggs was dextral but of unknown genotype. Both the genotype and the phenotype of the other snail are unknown. All F₁ offspring exhibited dextral coiling. Ten of the F₁ snails were allowed to undergo self-fertilization. One-half produced only dextrally coiled offspring, whereas the other half produced only sinistrally coiled offspring. What were the genotypes of the original parents?

In Drosophila subobscura, the presence of a recessive gene called grandchildless (gs) causes the offspring of homozygous females, but not those of homozygous males, to be sterile. Can you offer an explanation as to why females and not males are affected by the mutant gene?

A male mouse from a true-breeding strain of hyperactive animals is crossed with a female mouse from a true-breeding strain of lethargic animals. (These are both hypothetical strains.) All the progeny are lethargic. In the F₂ generation, all offspring are lethargic. What is the best genetic explanation for these observations? Propose a cross to test your explanation.

