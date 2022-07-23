Textbook Question
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
T strand DNA
636
views
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
T strand DNA
Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
pilin protein
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.
What is a prophage, and how is a prophage formed?
How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.
Describe the differences between genetic complementation and recombination as they relate to the detection of wild-type lysis by a mutant bacteriophage.