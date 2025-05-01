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- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table13 Terms
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Bohr Model (Simplified) definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Bohr Model (Simplified) quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified) definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified) quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified) quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms