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- Electronic Structure definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table13 Terms
- Electronic Structure quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Shells definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table13 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Shells quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Subshells definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Subshells quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table14 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals quiz2. Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin definitions2. Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms