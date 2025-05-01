Problem 54
Differentiate between blood sugar levels and resulting symptoms in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.
Problem 60
Why does glycogenolysis use fewer steps than the reverse process, glycogenesis? Which process uses less energy?
Problem 61
Name the anabolic pathway for making glucose.
Problem 62
Name the two molecules that serve as starting materials for glucose synthesis.
Problem 66
How many steps in gluconeogenesis are not the exact reversal of the steps in glycolysis? What kind of conversion of substrate to product does each involve? What is the common theme in each of these reactions?
Problem 68
Explain why the Cori cycle is necessary and when your cells would use this cycle.
Problem 73a
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(a) liver cells?
Problem 73b
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(b) muscle cells?
Problem 74a
Which of the following conversions would you expect to consume energy and which would you expect to yield energy based on the final oxidation state of the coenzymes involved in each reaction?
a. pyruvate → lactate
Problem 75
Why is it important for muscle cells to export lactate into the bloodstream during heavy exercise?
Problem 77
Why is it important for the cell that the NADH produced when pyruvate is converted to lactate be converted back to NAD+?
Problem 78
What are the characteristics of Type I diabetes?
Problem 79
What are the characteristics of Type II diabetes?
Problem 81
Many diabetics suffer blindness due to cataracts. Why is this condition associated with this disease?
Problem 85
Is the same net production of ATP observed in the complete oxidation of fructose as is observed in the complete oxidation of glucose? Why or why not?
Ch.22 Carbohydrate Metabolism
Back