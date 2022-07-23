Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 35b

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b. Chemical structure of benzene with a substituent, illustrating the concept of naming aromatic compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups that might alter the suffix of the name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names for organic and inorganic substances, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure and composition of the compound.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, as they dictate how the compound behaves in chemical reactions.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which a chemical compound is depicted, showing the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas, and is crucial for visualizing the compound's structure, which directly influences its IUPAC name.
