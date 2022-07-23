Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 14c

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. Structural formula of an alkane with multiple substituents, showing carbon and hydrogen atoms connected by bonds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent (branch or functional group) to ensure the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituents (branches or functional groups) attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes such as methyl, ethyl, propyl, etc., to describe alkyl groups.
Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. List the substituents in alphabetical order, and use numerical prefixes to indicate their positions on the parent chain. Separate numbers with commas and use hyphens to separate numbers from words.
If there are multiple identical substituents, use prefixes such as di-, tri-, or tetra- to indicate their quantity. Ensure the final name follows IUPAC naming conventions and includes all necessary details.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and the overall classification of the compound.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, showing how atoms are arranged and bonded in a molecule. This can include line-angle formulas, condensed formulas, or three-dimensional models. Accurately interpreting structural representations is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as the arrangement of atoms directly affects the naming process.
