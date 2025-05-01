Problem 48a
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
Problem 48c
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
Problem 49a
Give the IUPAC name (including cis or trans, if needed) for each of the following:
Problem 49c
Give the IUPAC name (including cis or trans, if needed) for each of the following:
Problem 52a
Identify the following pairs of structures as structural isomers, cis–trans isomers, or the same molecule:
Problem 55a
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. bromocyclopropane
Problem 55b
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 1,1-dibromo-2-pentyne
Problem 56c
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2,3-dichloro-1-butene
Problem 59b
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
b. 2,5-dibromophenol
Problem 63a
Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:
a. 3-methyl-2-pentene
Problem 64c
Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:
c. cyclopropene
Problem 66a
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:
Problem 66b
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:
Problem 69
Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain.
Problem 70
Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible haloalkane isomers that have four carbon atoms and a bromine.
Problem 72a
Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane.
a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.
Problem 73a
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.
a. If the functional group nitro is ―NO2 draw the line-angle formula for 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, one isomer of TNT.
Problem 73b
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.
b. TNT is actually a mixture of isomers of trinitrotoluene. Draw the line-angle formulas for two other possible isomers.
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
