Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 55a
Chapter 11, Problem 55a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. bromocyclopropane

Step 1: Understand the problem. Bromocyclopropane is a cyclic compound where a bromine atom is attached to a cyclopropane ring. Cyclopropane is a three-membered ring composed of carbon atoms, and bromine is a halogen substituent.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the cyclopropane ring. Cyclopropane is a triangle-shaped structure with three carbon atoms connected by single bonds. Each carbon atom in the ring has two hydrogen atoms attached to it to satisfy the valency of carbon.
Step 3: Identify the position where the bromine atom will be attached. In bromocyclopropane, bromine is bonded to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclopropane ring. Choose any one of the three carbon atoms for the bromine attachment, as the ring is symmetrical.
Step 4: Replace one hydrogen atom on the chosen carbon with a bromine atom. This substitution creates bromocyclopropane, maintaining the cyclic structure while adding the bromine substituent.
Step 5: Represent the structure using the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula. For the condensed structural formula, write the carbon atoms and their attached groups explicitly (e.g., C3H5Br). For the line-angle formula, draw the triangular cyclopropane ring with a line extending to represent the bromine atom.

Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure. They can be saturated or unsaturated and are characterized by the connectivity of their atoms forming a closed loop. Understanding cyclic compounds is essential for drawing their structural formulas, as the arrangement of atoms in a ring affects their chemical properties and reactivity.
Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how they are bonded together. In organic chemistry, condensed structural formulas and line-angle formulas are commonly used to simplify the representation of complex molecules. Mastery of these formulas is crucial for accurately depicting the structure of compounds like bromocyclopropane.
Bromocyclopropane

Bromocyclopropane is a specific cyclic compound that consists of a three-membered carbon ring (cyclopropane) with a bromine atom attached. Its unique structure influences its chemical behavior, making it important to understand when drawing its structural representation. Recognizing the functional groups and their positions is key to accurately illustrating this compound.
