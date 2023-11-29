Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 48a

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
a. Line drawing of a cyclic alkane structure with two hexagonal rings connected by a single bond.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) or halogens (e.g., chloro, bromo).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups that may alter the suffix of the name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the compound, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They dictate the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, making it crucial to identify them when determining the IUPAC name. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines, each influencing the compound's nomenclature.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties, which must be considered when naming compounds. Recognizing isomers is vital for accurate IUPAC naming, as the structure directly influences the name assigned to the compound.
