Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 52a
Problem 52a
Chapter 11, Problem 52a

Identify the following pairs of structures as structural isomers, cistrans isomers, or the same molecule:
a. Chemical structures illustrating isomer pairs, labeled for identification as structural or cis-trans isomers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the molecular structures provided in the image. Look for differences in the connectivity of atoms or the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond or a ring structure.
Determine if the two structures have the same molecular formula. If they do not, they are not isomers and are completely different compounds.
If the molecular formula is the same, check if the connectivity of atoms is identical. If the connectivity differs, the structures are structural isomers.
If the connectivity is the same, examine the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond or a ring. If the groups differ in their spatial arrangement (e.g., one structure has groups on the same side of a double bond while the other has them on opposite sides), they are cis–trans isomers.
If both the connectivity and spatial arrangement are identical, the two structures represent the same molecule.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms within the molecule. This can include variations in the connectivity of the atoms, leading to different chemical properties and reactivity. For example, butane and isobutane are structural isomers, as they have the same formula (C4H10) but different structures.
Cis-Trans Isomers

Cis-trans isomers, also known as geometric isomers, occur in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side of the double bond, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference in spatial arrangement can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the molecules.
Same Molecule

When two structures are identified as the same molecule, it means they have identical connectivity and arrangement of atoms, resulting in the same chemical identity and properties. This can occur when different representations of a molecule, such as structural formulas or stereochemical drawings, depict the same compound without any variation in structure or configuration.
