Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 70

Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible haloalkane isomers that have four carbon atoms and a bromine.

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A haloalkane is an alkane where one or more hydrogen atoms are replaced by a halogen atom. In this case, we are tasked with finding all possible isomers of haloalkanes with four carbon atoms and one bromine atom.
Step 2: Begin by identifying the parent chain. The parent chain must contain four carbon atoms, which corresponds to butane (C₄H₁₀). The bromine atom will replace one hydrogen atom in the structure.
Step 3: Consider the possible positions for the bromine atom. For a straight-chain butane, bromine can be attached to either the first carbon (1-bromobutane) or the second carbon (2-bromobutane). These are positional isomers.
Step 4: Explore branching possibilities. A branched-chain alkane with four carbons is isobutane (2-methylpropane). Bromine can be attached to either the first carbon (1-bromo-2-methylpropane) or the second carbon (2-bromo-2-methylpropane). These are structural isomers.
Step 5: Verify that all possible isomers are accounted for. Ensure that no additional unique arrangements of the bromine atom exist and confirm that the condensed structural formulas for each isomer are correct. For example, 1-bromobutane can be written as CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂Br, and 2-bromobutane as CH₃CH₂CHBrCH₃.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (such as bromine, chlorine, or iodine). They are characterized by the presence of a carbon-halogen bond, which influences their reactivity and physical properties. Understanding haloalkanes is essential for identifying their structural isomers.

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. In the case of haloalkanes with four carbon atoms and a bromine atom, various structural isomers can arise from different branching patterns and the position of the bromine atom. Recognizing these isomers is crucial for drawing their condensed structural formulas.
Isomers Concept 1

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule's structure, showing how atoms are connected without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For haloalkanes, these formulas indicate the arrangement of carbon and halogen atoms, allowing for a clear understanding of the compound's structure. Mastery of this notation is important for accurately representing the various isomers.
Condensed Formula Concept 1
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:

a.

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:

b.

Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain.

Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane.

a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.

Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.

<IMAGE>

a. If the functional group nitro is ―NO2 draw the line-angle formula for 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, one isomer of TNT.

Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.

<IMAGE>

b. TNT is actually a mixture of isomers of trinitrotoluene. Draw the line-angle formulas for two other possible isomers.

