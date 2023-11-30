Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 49c
Chapter 11, Problem 49c

Give the IUPAC name (including cis or trans, if needed) for each of the following:
c. Chemical structure of a pentene with a double bond and a side chain, illustrating alkene naming conventions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of the compound in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain that contains the double bond. This will serve as the parent chain, and its name will be based on the number of carbons in the chain (e.g., ethene, propene, butene, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the double bond. This ensures the double bond gets the lowest possible number.
Determine the position of the double bond by identifying the number of the first carbon atom involved in the double bond. Include this number in the name of the compound (e.g., 1-butene, 2-pentene).
Check for substituents (side groups) attached to the parent chain. Name and number these substituents based on their position on the parent chain, ensuring the lowest possible numbers are assigned.
If the compound has a double bond and two different groups attached to each carbon of the double bond, determine whether the configuration is cis (same side) or trans (opposite sides). Include 'cis-' or 'trans-' as a prefix in the IUPAC name.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure of the molecule. It includes rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents, which are essential for accurately naming organic compounds.
Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where compounds have the same molecular formula but differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond or a ring structure. 'Cis' indicates that similar groups are on the same side, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides, which can significantly affect the compound's properties.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, often using line-angle formulas or skeletal structures. Understanding these representations is crucial for interpreting the connectivity of atoms in a molecule, which directly influences the naming process and the identification of isomers.
