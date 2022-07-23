Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.13 CarbohydratesProblem 50b
Chapter 13, Problem 50b

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. contains only ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of polysaccharides. Polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. The type of glycosidic bond determines the structure and function of the polysaccharide.
Step 2: Recall the specific glycosidic bond mentioned in the problem. A ß(1→4)-glycosidic bond means that the bond connects the first carbon (C1) of one monosaccharide in the beta configuration to the fourth carbon (C4) of the next monosaccharide.
Step 3: Identify polysaccharides that exclusively contain ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds. One example is cellulose, which is composed of glucose units linked by ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds.
Step 4: Consider the structural implications of ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds. These bonds result in a straight, rigid structure, which is why cellulose forms strong fibers and is a major component of plant cell walls.
Step 5: Conclude that cellulose is a polysaccharide that matches the description provided in the problem, as it contains only ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polysaccharides

Polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds. They serve various functions in living organisms, including energy storage and structural support. Common examples include starch, glycogen, and cellulose, each differing in their monomer composition and bond types.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:24
Polysaccharides Example 1

Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between monosaccharides during the process of glycosylation. The type of glycosidic bond, such as α or ß, determines the structural properties and digestibility of the polysaccharide. For instance, ß(1→4)-glycosidic bonds are characteristic of cellulose, which is not digestible by humans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:44
Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1

Cellulose

Cellulose is a polysaccharide composed of β(1→4)-linked glucose units, forming a linear structure that provides rigidity to plant cell walls. Its unique bonding structure makes it insoluble in water and resistant to enzymatic breakdown, which is why it serves as a crucial component of dietary fiber in human nutrition.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:

a. not digestible by humans

534
views
Textbook Question

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:

b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants

618
views
Textbook Question

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:

c. contains only α(1→4)-glycosidic bonds

636
views
Textbook Question

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:

d. produces maltose during digestion

628
views
Textbook Question

Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure: 

a. Is isomaltose a mono-, di-, or polysaccharide?

874
views
Textbook Question

Isomaltose, obtained from the breakdown of starch, has the following Haworth structure:

b. What are the monosaccharides in isomaltose?

748
views