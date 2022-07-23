Skip to main content
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 49b

Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question asks for the name of a polysaccharide that serves as the storage form of carbohydrates in plants. Polysaccharides are long chains of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds.
Recall the key concept: Plants store carbohydrates in the form of a specific polysaccharide that is composed of glucose units. This polysaccharide is used as an energy reserve.
Identify the polysaccharide: The storage form of carbohydrates in plants is primarily **starch**, which consists of two components: amylose (a linear chain of glucose molecules) and amylopectin (a branched chain of glucose molecules).
Relate the structure to its function: Starch is an efficient storage molecule because it is compact and can be broken down into glucose when the plant needs energy.
Conclude the answer: The polysaccharide that matches the description is starch, specifically its components amylose and amylopectin.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polysaccharides

Polysaccharides are large, complex carbohydrates composed of long chains of monosaccharide units. They serve various functions in living organisms, including energy storage and structural support. Common examples include starch, glycogen, and cellulose, each playing distinct roles in biological processes.
Starch

Starch is a polysaccharide that serves as the primary storage form of carbohydrates in plants. It is composed of two types of molecules: amylose and amylopectin. Starch is found in high concentrations in plant tissues such as tubers and seeds, providing energy for growth and development.

Carbohydrate Storage

Carbohydrate storage refers to the way organisms store excess glucose for later use. In plants, this is primarily achieved through the synthesis of starch, which can be broken down into glucose when energy is needed. This process is crucial for maintaining energy balance and supporting metabolic functions.
