Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.13 CarbohydratesProblem 15a
Chapter 13, Problem 15a

Indicate whether each pair of Fischer projections represents enantiomers or identical structures.
a. Fischer projections showing two pairs of structures labeled as enantiomers or identical.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of enantiomers. Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, meaning they have the same connectivity but opposite configurations at all chiral centers.
Step 2: Analyze the Fischer projections provided in the problem. Identify the chiral centers in each structure and note the arrangement of substituents around these centers.
Step 3: Compare the configurations of the chiral centers in the two Fischer projections. For each chiral center, determine whether the substituents are arranged in the same way or in opposite configurations (R vs. S).
Step 4: If all chiral centers have opposite configurations, the structures are enantiomers. If all chiral centers have the same configuration, the structures are identical.
Step 5: Conclude whether the given Fischer projections represent enantiomers or identical structures based on your comparison of the chiral centers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In these diagrams, vertical lines represent bonds that project away from the viewer, while horizontal lines represent bonds that project towards the viewer. This format is especially helpful for visualizing the spatial arrangement of substituents around chiral centers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:48
Fischer Projections Example 1

Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise from molecules that contain one or more chiral centers, leading to distinct spatial arrangements of atoms. Enantiomers have identical physical properties in an achiral environment but can exhibit different behaviors in chiral environments, such as biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:33
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers Concept 1

Identical Structures

Identical structures refer to molecules that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms, resulting in the same spatial arrangement. Unlike enantiomers, identical structures can be superimposed on one another, meaning they are indistinguishable in all respects. Recognizing identical structures is crucial in stereochemistry to differentiate them from stereoisomers like enantiomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following monosaccharides as an aldopentose, ketopentose, aldohexose, or ketohexose:

a. Psicose is present in low amounts in foods.

620
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection for each of the following wedge–dash structures:

a.

661
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection for each of the following wedge–dash structures:

a.

615
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each pair of Fischer projections represents enantiomers or identical structures.

b.

448
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as D or L:

a.

598
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as the D or L enantiomer:

a.

825
views