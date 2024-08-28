Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 44a
Chapter 14, Problem 44a

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
a. heptanamide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of an amide. An amide is a functional group characterized by a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (N). The general formula for an amide is R-C(=O)-NH2, where R represents the alkyl or aryl group attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 2: Identify the parent chain. The name 'heptanamide' indicates that the parent chain contains 7 carbon atoms (hept-) and ends with the amide functional group (-amide). This means the carbonyl group is at the end of the chain, and the nitrogen is bonded to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 3: Write the condensed structural formula for the parent chain. Start with the carbonyl group (C=O) and attach the nitrogen atom (NH2) to it. Then, add the remaining 6 carbon atoms in a straight chain, ensuring that each carbon is bonded to the appropriate number of hydrogens to satisfy the octet rule.
Step 4: Combine the information into a single condensed structural formula. The formula should represent the 7-carbon chain with the amide group at the end. For example, the structure will look like CH3-(CH2)5-CONH2, where CH3 represents the methyl group at one end, (CH2)5 represents the 5 methylene groups in the middle, and CONH2 represents the amide group.
Step 5: Double-check the structure. Ensure that the total number of carbons matches the name (7 carbons), and verify that the amide group is correctly placed at the end of the chain. Confirm that all atoms follow the octet rule and that the structure is consistent with the rules of organic nomenclature.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amides

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by an amine group (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2). They are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to a nitrogen atom. Amides play a crucial role in biochemistry, particularly in the formation of proteins through peptide bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Intro to Amides Example 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, indicating how atoms are connected, often using parentheses to denote branching or functional groups. This format is particularly useful for larger molecules, making it easier to visualize their structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Heptanamide

Heptanamide is a specific type of amide derived from heptanoic acid, which is a seven-carbon fatty acid. Its structure consists of a seven-carbon chain (heptane) with an amide functional group at one end. The condensed structural formula for heptanamide can be represented as CH3(CH2)5C(=O)NH2, indicating the carbon chain and the amine group attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:

c.

614
views
Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following amides:

c.

719
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:

b. 2-methylpentanamide

654
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:

c. 3-methylbutyramide

647
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:

b.

572
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:

d.

519
views