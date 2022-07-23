Textbook Question
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°): (14.5)
a.
582
views
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°): (14.5)
a.
Write the common name and classify each of the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
b.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclohexylamine
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. ethylmethylammonium bromide
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
a. CH3–CH2–NH2 + H2O ⇌
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b .