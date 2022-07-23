Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake 13th Edition Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides Problem 67d
Chapter 14, Problem 67d

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. N-propylaniline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of aniline. Aniline is a benzene ring (a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds) with an amino group (-NH₂) attached to one of the carbons.
Step 2: Recognize the 'N-propyl' group. This indicates that a propyl group (a three-carbon chain, CH₃-CH₂-CH₂-) is attached to the nitrogen atom of the amino group in aniline.
Step 3: Combine the structures. Attach the propyl group to the nitrogen atom of the amino group in aniline. The nitrogen will now have one hydrogen atom and one propyl group bonded to it.
Step 4: Draw the condensed structural formula. Represent the benzene ring as C₆H₅, the amino group as -NH, and the propyl group as -CH₂CH₂CH₃. Combine these to form the condensed structural formula: C₆H₅-NH-CH₂CH₂CH₃.
Step 5: If a line-angle formula is required, draw a hexagon to represent the benzene ring, with a line extending from one vertex to represent the amino group. From the nitrogen atom, draw a three-carbon chain to represent the propyl group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules, especially in larger compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, allowing chemists to focus on the overall shape and connectivity of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure, where the carbon atoms are connected in a loop. This configuration can significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. Understanding cyclic structures is essential for accurately drawing their condensed or line-angle formulas, as the ring affects how substituents are positioned.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Cyclic Hemiacetals Concept 2
