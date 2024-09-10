Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 58c
Chapter 14, Problem 58c

Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
c. Chemical structure of an ester featuring a benzene ring, carbonyl, and ether functional groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group(s) present in the compound shown in the image. Functional groups are key to determining the IUPAC name and any common names.
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the functional group. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length will determine the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Identify and name any substituents (e.g., alkyl groups, halogens) attached to the parent chain. Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the chain.
Combine the information: Write the IUPAC name by listing substituents in alphabetical order (with their positions), followed by the parent chain name and the suffix for the functional group. If a common name exists for the compound, provide it as well.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Common Names

Common names are informal names used to identify chemical substances, often based on historical or traditional usage rather than systematic rules. These names can vary by region and may not provide information about the compound's structure. Familiarity with common names is important, as they are frequently used in everyday language and can simplify communication about widely known substances.

Chemical Structure

Chemical structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding chemical structure is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of a compound. It serves as the foundation for both IUPAC and common naming conventions, as the name often reflects the molecular structure.
