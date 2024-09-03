The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
<IMAGE>
There are four amine isomers with the molecular formula C3H9N. Draw their condensed structural formulas, write the common name, and classify each as a primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) amine.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
c.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
c.