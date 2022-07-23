Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 19b
Chapter 2, Problem 19b

Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of measured numbers. Measured numbers are obtained through measurement and have a degree of uncertainty. They are different from exact numbers, which are counted or defined and have no uncertainty.
Step 2: Analyze the given pair of numbers: '1 table' and '4 chairs'. Determine whether these numbers are measured or exact.
Step 3: Recognize that '1 table' is a counted quantity. Counted quantities are exact numbers because they are determined by counting and do not involve measurement uncertainty.
Step 4: Similarly, recognize that '4 chairs' is also a counted quantity. Like '1 table,' it is an exact number because it is determined by counting and does not involve measurement uncertainty.
Step 5: Conclude that there are no measured numbers in this pair of numbers. Both '1 table' and '4 chairs' are exact numbers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measurement

Measurement refers to the process of quantifying attributes or characteristics of objects or phenomena. In this context, it involves identifying how many of each item are present, which is essential for understanding the relationship between the quantities of tables and chairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Quantitative Data

Quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured and compared. In the given example, the numbers '1' and '4' represent the quantities of the table and chairs, respectively, allowing for a clear comparison of the items involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
The Scientific Method Concept 1

Pairing of Items

Pairing of items involves grouping two or more objects together for analysis or comparison. In this case, the table and chairs are paired to understand their relationship in terms of quantity, which is crucial for determining how many of each item is present in the scenario.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:

a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.

1590
views
Textbook Question

Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:

b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.

1345
views
Textbook Question

Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger

1452
views
Textbook Question

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese

1637
views
Textbook Question

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel

1351
views
Textbook Question

Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:

a. 45.7 × 0.034

1240
views