In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m
b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m
c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s
d. 250.0 L and 2.5 × 10-2 L
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 × 10-3 g
b. 405 K and 405.0 K
c. 150 000 s and 1.50 × 104 s
d. 3.8 × 10-2 L and 3.0 × 105 L
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
d. 0.000 25 cm
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.