On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
b. A premature baby weighs 2.0 kg.
On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
b. A premature baby weighs 2.0 kg.
On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
c. An antacid tablet contains 1.0 g of calcium carbonate.
On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 × 10-3 g
b. 405 K and 405.0 K
c. 150 000 s and 1.50 × 104 s
d. 3.8 × 10-2 L and 3.0 × 105 L
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
c. 100 000 m