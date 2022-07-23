Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 33a
Chapter 2, Problem 33a

Write the complete name for each of the following units:
a. cL

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the abbreviation 'cL'. The 'c' stands for 'centi-', which is a metric prefix meaning 1/100 or 0.01. The 'L' stands for 'liter', which is a unit of volume in the metric system.
Step 2: Combine the prefix and the base unit. The prefix 'centi-' modifies the base unit 'liter' to represent 1/100 of a liter.
Step 3: Write the complete name for the unit. The complete name for 'cL' is 'centiliter'.
Step 4: Confirm the meaning of the unit. A centiliter is equal to 0.01 liters, which is commonly used to measure small volumes of liquid.
Step 5: Practice with similar units. For example, 'cm' stands for 'centimeter', where 'centi-' modifies 'meter' to represent 1/100 of a meter.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centiliter (cL)

A centiliter (cL) is a metric unit of volume equal to one-hundredth of a liter. It is commonly used in measuring liquids, particularly in culinary and beverage contexts. Understanding this unit is essential for conversions and applications in recipes or scientific measurements.
Metric System

The metric system is an international decimalized system of measurement based on the meter, liter, and gram as its fundamental units. It is widely used around the world for scientific, industrial, and everyday measurements. Familiarity with the metric system is crucial for accurately interpreting and converting various units.
Volume Measurement

Volume measurement refers to the quantification of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance, typically expressed in liters, milliliters, or their derivatives. Understanding volume is vital in fields such as chemistry, cooking, and engineering, where precise measurements are necessary for successful outcomes.
