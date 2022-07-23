Textbook Question
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
a. milligram
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
b. deciliter
Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
c. kilometer
Write the complete name for each of the following units:
b. kg
Write the complete name for each of the following units:
c. ms
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
a. centi