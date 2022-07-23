Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm3 from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11.
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
b. herbal tea
Understand the definitions of homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures: A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning the components are evenly distributed and not visibly distinguishable. A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, where the components are visibly distinct or unevenly distributed.
Consider the composition of herbal tea: When herbal tea is prepared, it typically involves steeping herbs in water, which extracts soluble compounds into the liquid.
Determine if the mixture is uniform: If the herbal tea is well-steeped and no solid particles (like herbs or leaves) are floating in the liquid, the mixture appears uniform and would be classified as homogeneous.
Account for visible particles: If the herbal tea contains visible particles, such as undissolved herbs or sediment, it would be classified as a heterogeneous mixture.
Conclude the classification: The classification depends on the specific preparation of the herbal tea. If it is clear and uniform, it is homogeneous. If it contains visible particles, it is heterogeneous.
Homogeneous Mixtures
Homogeneous mixtures are uniform in composition and appearance, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. An example is saltwater, where the salt is completely dissolved, creating a consistent solution. In these mixtures, any sample taken will have the same composition as any other sample.
Heterogeneous Mixtures
Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases. The components can often be separated by physical means, and their proportions can vary throughout the mixture. An example is a salad, where you can see and identify the individual ingredients, making it clear that the mixture is not uniform.
Colloids and Suspensions
Colloids and suspensions are specific types of heterogeneous mixtures. Colloids have particles that are small enough to remain dispersed but can scatter light, like milk. Suspensions contain larger particles that will settle over time, such as muddy water. Understanding these distinctions helps classify mixtures like herbal tea, which may contain suspended particles from the herbs.
