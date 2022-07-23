Textbook Question
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
b. What is the role of sulfur in the human body?
c. How many grams of sulfur would be a typical amount in a 60.-kg adult?
a. What is a micromineral?
Is each of the following statements true or false?
c. Neutrons repel each other.
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?