Textbook Question
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
c. can be very harmful if ingested
1070
views
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
c. can be very harmful if ingested
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
c. travels only a short distance in air
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
c. 6629Cu → 6630Zn + ?
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n