How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
a. Why would the radioisotopes calcium-47 and phosphorus-32 be used in the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases?
b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.
Technetium-99m emits only gamma radiation. Why would this type of radiation be used in diagnostic imaging rather than an isotope that also emits beta or alpha radiation?
In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.
Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:
b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:
<IMAGE>