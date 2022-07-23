Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 42
Chapter 5, Problem 42

How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nuclear fission: Nuclear fission is a process in which a heavy nucleus (such as uranium-235 or plutonium-239) splits into two smaller nuclei, along with the release of energy and additional neutrons.
Recognize the role of neutrons: When a neutron collides with a fissile nucleus (e.g., uranium-235), it can cause the nucleus to become unstable and split into smaller nuclei, releasing energy and 2-3 additional neutrons.
Explain the chain reaction mechanism: The neutrons released during the fission of one nucleus can collide with other fissile nuclei, causing them to undergo fission as well. This process repeats, leading to a self-sustaining chain reaction.
Discuss the conditions for a chain reaction: For a chain reaction to occur, there must be a sufficient amount of fissile material (critical mass) and the neutrons must be moderated (slowed down) to increase the likelihood of further fission events.
Relate to practical applications: Chain reactions are controlled in nuclear reactors to produce energy, while in nuclear weapons, the reaction is uncontrolled, leading to a rapid release of energy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Fission

Nuclear fission is a process in which the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, along with the release of a significant amount of energy. This reaction typically occurs in heavy elements like uranium-235 or plutonium-239 when they absorb a neutron. The fission process is fundamental to nuclear reactors and atomic bombs, as it initiates a chain reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Types of Radiation Concept 1

Chain Reaction

A chain reaction in nuclear fission refers to a self-sustaining series of reactions where the products of one fission event cause further fission events. When a nucleus splits, it releases additional neutrons, which can then collide with other fissile nuclei, leading to more fissions. This exponential growth in reactions is crucial for maintaining the energy output in nuclear reactors or the explosive power in nuclear weapons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:10
Intro to Electron Transport Chain Concept 1

Critical Mass

Critical mass is the minimum amount of fissile material needed to sustain a nuclear chain reaction. If the mass of the material is below this threshold, the neutrons produced will escape without causing further fissions, and the reaction will cease. Achieving critical mass is essential for both controlled reactions in nuclear power plants and uncontrolled reactions in nuclear weapons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Mass Percent Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.

a. Why would the radioisotopes calcium-47 and phosphorus-32 be used in the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases?

926
views
Textbook Question

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.

b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.

770
views
Textbook Question

Technetium-99m emits only gamma radiation. Why would this type of radiation be used in diagnostic imaging rather than an isotope that also emits beta or alpha radiation?

858
views
Textbook Question

In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.

1408
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:

b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.

1078
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

661
views