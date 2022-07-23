Skip to main content
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. Polonium-210 decays to give lead-206.

Identify the type of nuclear decay occurring. Polonium-210 (Po-210) decays to lead-206 (Pb-206), which suggests an alpha decay process. In alpha decay, an alpha particle (⁴₂He) is emitted.
Write the general form of an alpha decay equation: A parent A' daughter + He 4
Determine the atomic number and mass number of the parent isotope (Po-210). Polonium has an atomic number of 84 and a mass number of 210. Represent it as: Po 210
Subtract the mass and atomic numbers of the alpha particle (⁴₂He) from the parent isotope to find the daughter isotope. The mass number decreases by 4 (210 - 4 = 206), and the atomic number decreases by 2 (84 - 2 = 82). The daughter isotope is lead-206 (Pb-206).
Write the balanced nuclear equation: Po 210 Pb 206 + He 4

Nuclear Decay

Nuclear decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. In the case of Polonium-210, it undergoes alpha decay, where it emits an alpha particle (helium nucleus) and transforms into a different element, lead-206.
Alpha Decay Concept 1

Balanced Nuclear Equation

A balanced nuclear equation represents the transformation of one element into another during a nuclear reaction, ensuring that the total number of protons and neutrons is conserved. In these equations, the atomic numbers and mass numbers of the reactants and products must be equal. This balance is crucial for accurately depicting the decay process and the resulting elements.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Alpha Particle

An alpha particle is a type of radiation consisting of two protons and two neutrons, essentially a helium nucleus. It is emitted during alpha decay, a common form of radioactive decay for heavy elements like Polonium-210. The emission of an alpha particle reduces the atomic number of the original element by two and the mass number by four, leading to the formation of a new element.
Alpha Decay Concept 2
