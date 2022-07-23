Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 65a

Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. When two oxygen-16 atoms collide, one of the products is an alpha particle.

1
Identify the reactants and products in the nuclear reaction. The problem states that two oxygen-16 atoms collide, and one of the products is an alpha particle (⁴₂He). The other product is unknown and needs to be determined.
Write the initial nuclear equation with placeholders for the unknown product: O16 + O16He4 + X, where X represents the unknown product.
Apply the law of conservation of mass number (A). The total mass number of the reactants must equal the total mass number of the products. For the reactants, the total mass number is 16 + 16 = 32. For the products, the mass number of the alpha particle is 4, so the mass number of X must be 32 - 4 = 28.
Apply the law of conservation of atomic number (Z). The total atomic number of the reactants must equal the total atomic number of the products. For the reactants, the total atomic number is 8 (oxygen) + 8 (oxygen) = 16. For the products, the atomic number of the alpha particle is 2, so the atomic number of X must be 16 - 2 = 14.
Determine the identity of the unknown product (X) based on its atomic number (Z = 14). The element with atomic number 14 is silicon (Si). The balanced nuclear equation is: O16 + O16He4 + Si28.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of elements. They differ from chemical reactions, which involve electron interactions. In this context, the collision of oxygen-16 atoms leading to the production of an alpha particle exemplifies a nuclear reaction where the nucleus is altered.
Alpha Particle

An alpha particle is a type of nuclear radiation consisting of two protons and two neutrons, essentially a helium nucleus. It is emitted during certain types of radioactive decay and nuclear reactions. Understanding alpha particles is crucial for balancing nuclear equations, as they represent a significant change in the atomic structure of the reacting nuclei.
Balancing Nuclear Equations

Balancing nuclear equations requires ensuring that both the mass number and atomic number are conserved during the reaction. This means that the total number of protons and neutrons before the reaction must equal the total after the reaction. Properly balancing the equation for the collision of oxygen-16 atoms and the resulting alpha particle is essential for accurately representing the nuclear process.
