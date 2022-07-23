Textbook Question
Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?
968
views
Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?
Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
d. What is the formula of the compound formed from X and the nitride ion?
Consider an ion with the symbol Y3- formed from a representative element.
b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
a. What is the symbol for this ion?
One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
b. How many protons and electrons are in the ion?
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. H2NOH (N is the central atom)