Why are Group 1A (1) and Group 2A (2) elements found in many compounds, but not Group 8A (18) elements?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
c. What ions would be formed by X and Y?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
g. Is the compound in part f ionic or molecular?
Using each of the following electron arrangements, give the formulas for the cation and anion that form, the formula for the compound they form, and its name.