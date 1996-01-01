Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Reactions & Quantities

Empirical Formula

Next Topic

The empirical formula gives the relative number of atoms. 

Empirical Formula

1

concept

Empirical Formula

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content
2

example

Empirical Formula Example 1

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

A compound that contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen is composed of 48.64% C and 43.2% O by mass. What is the empirical formula of this compound?

4
Problem

Elemental analysis of a sample of an ionic compound showed 2.82 g of Na, 4.35 g of Cl, and 7.83 g of O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?

5
Problem

A compound composed of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine contains 4.19 x 1023 hydrogen atoms. If 9.00 g of the compound also contains 55.0% chlorine by mass, what is the empirical formula?

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.