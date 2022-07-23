Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 20c
Chapter 6, Problem 20c

Write the symbols for the ions, and the correct formula for the ionic compound formed by each of the following:
c. sodium and phosphorus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ions formed by each element: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in Group 1 of the periodic table, so it loses one electron to form a cation with a charge of +1, written as Na⁺. Phosphorus (P) is a nonmetal in Group 15, so it gains three electrons to form an anion with a charge of -3, written as P³⁻.
Determine the ratio of cations to anions needed to balance the charges: To create a neutral ionic compound, the total positive charge must equal the total negative charge. Since sodium has a +1 charge and phosphorus has a -3 charge, three sodium ions (Na⁺) are needed to balance the charge of one phosphorus ion (P³⁻).
Write the formula for the ionic compound: Combine the ions in the ratio determined in the previous step. The formula is written with the cation first, followed by the anion, and subscripts are used to indicate the number of each ion. In this case, the formula is Na₃P.
Double-check the charge balance: Verify that the total positive charge from the sodium ions (3 × +1 = +3) equals the total negative charge from the phosphorus ion (-3). Since the charges balance, the formula is correct.
Confirm the naming convention: The compound formed is named sodium phosphide, following the rule that the cation name (sodium) is written first, and the anion name (phosphide) is derived from the root of the nonmetal's name (phosphorus) with the suffix '-ide'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). In this case, sodium (Na) acts as a cation, while phosphorus (P) can form an anion, typically as phosphate (PO4^3-) or phosphide (P^3-). Understanding how these ions combine is essential for writing the correct formula.
Naming Ionic Compounds

Ion Symbols

Ion symbols represent the charged forms of elements. Sodium, for example, has the symbol Na^+ as it loses one electron to become a cation. Phosphorus can form different anions, but in the context of ionic compounds, it is important to identify the specific ion it forms, such as P^3- for phosphide, which is crucial for determining the compound's formula.
Periodic Table: Symbols Concept

Charge Balance

Charge balance is a fundamental principle in forming ionic compounds, where the total positive charge must equal the total negative charge. For sodium (Na^+) and phosphorus (P^3-), three sodium ions are needed to balance one phosphide ion, resulting in the formula Na3P. This concept ensures that the resulting compound is electrically neutral.
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Example 2
