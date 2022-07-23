Textbook Question
Write the names for each of the following ions:
b. Sr2+
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
e. Al3+ and S2-
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:
b. Ca2+ and S2-
Write the name for each of the following ions (include the Roman numeral when necessary):
e. Au3+
Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. FeCl2
Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:
b. sulfite