Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 12b
Chapter 6, Problem 12b

Write the names for each of the following ions:
b. Sr2+

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that Sr²⁺ is a cation, which means it is a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
Step 2: Identify the element Sr on the periodic table. Sr is the symbol for strontium, which is an alkaline earth metal in Group 2.
Step 3: Recall that elements in Group 2 typically form ions with a +2 charge because they lose two valence electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Step 4: For naming cations of elements that form only one type of ion (like Group 2 metals), simply use the name of the element followed by the word 'ion.'
Step 5: Combine the name of the element (strontium) with the word 'ion' to name Sr²⁺ as 'strontium ion.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge

Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an ion carries, which results from the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of Sr²⁺, the '²⁺' indicates that the strontium ion has lost two electrons, giving it a positive charge. Understanding ionic charge is essential for naming ions and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
Cation

A cation is a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons. Strontium (Sr) typically forms a cation with a charge of +2, denoted as Sr²⁺. Recognizing the difference between cations and anions (negatively charged ions) is crucial for understanding ionic compounds and their properties.
Nomenclature of Ions

Nomenclature of ions involves the systematic naming of ions based on their charge and the elements they derive from. For example, the name for Sr²⁺ is 'strontium ion.' Familiarity with the rules of nomenclature helps in accurately identifying and communicating about various ions in chemistry.
