Gas A and Gas B are both mixtures separated by a permeable membrane. Gas A contains 40% nitrogen at a partial pressure of 300 mmHg. Gas B contains 80% nitrogen at partial pressure of 200 mmHg. Given this information, in which direction do you expect to see a net movement of nitrogen and why?
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10. The Respiratory System
Law of Partial Pressure
Multiple Choice
Air in the alveoli is approximately 5.2% CO2. Given that information along with the total air pressure in the alveoli, which law would allow you to calculate the partial pressure of CO2?
A
Henry’s Law.
B
Dalton’s Law.
C
Purkinje’s Law.
D
Boyle’s Law.
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