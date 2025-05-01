Multiple Choice
The EPSPs from two different synapses occur at the same time and cause a larger depolarization than either one alone can cause. This is an example of:
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The EPSPs from two different synapses occur at the same time and cause a larger depolarization than either one alone can cause. This is an example of:
When a second EPSP arrives at a single synapse before the effects of the first have disappeared, what results?
An excitatory postsynaptic potential (EPSP) is __________.
A graded potential is strongest at the __________: