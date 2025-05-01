Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding how the concentration gradient affects sodium ions when a cell is at rest?
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Which of the following statements is true regarding how the concentration gradient affects sodium ions when a cell is at rest?
Suppose the extracellular fluid has a chloride (Cl−) concentration of 120mM, while the concentration of chloride (Cl−) inside the cytosol is 60mM. Also suppose that the total net charge of the cytosol is more negative than the extracellular fluid. Given this information, which statement is correct regarding the movement of Cl− ions?
In a neuron at rest, the concentration of __________ is higher outside the cell than in the cell, whereas the concentration of _________ is greater inside the cell than outside.
Which of the following statements about the Sodium Potassium pump is correct?