Multiple Choice
One day, Kaya feels a sharp pain in her stomach area. How would you classify the sensory receptor that is responsible for detecting the issue and causing Kaya to feel this pain?
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One day, Kaya feels a sharp pain in her stomach area. How would you classify the sensory receptor that is responsible for detecting the issue and causing Kaya to feel this pain?
We can touch our finger to our nose while our eyes are closed, as we can sense the movement and position of our joints and body parts without seeing them. Which type of receptor allows us to do this?