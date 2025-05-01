Multiple Choice
Why is % Daily Value for protein not required to be on food labels.
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Why is % Daily Value for protein not required to be on food labels.
Which type of food claims describe the amount of a substance in the food relative to the daily values?
Which nutrient content claims meant that the food has 25% contains less than a specific reference food?
Which information is NOT required to be on food packaging?
How much of a particular nutrient must a food contain to say on the label that it "contains" that nutrient?
For a food label to supply a health claim what must be true beyond the established link between the nutrient and a disease or condition?
What are the daily values based on?