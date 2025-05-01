Multiple Choice
Mendel's pea plants can have yellow peas or green peas. Mendel found the yellow pea color allele to be dominant over the green pea color allele. What does this mean?
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Mendel's pea plants can have yellow peas or green peas. Mendel found the yellow pea color allele to be dominant over the green pea color allele. What does this mean?
If the two alleles for a particular gene are identical the gene pair is:
If an individual is homozygous for a particular trait:
An allele that exerts its effects whenever it is present is: