Multiple Choice
Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:
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Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:
An ionic bond is a bond in which:
Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?
When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:
If oxygen has 9 electrons it will be a ______________________:
Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?
When are atoms most stable?