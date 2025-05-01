Multiple Choice
Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
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Which of the following would you think is most easily found as a fossil by a paleontologist?
Fossil A is found two layers of strata below a layer that contains volcanic ash. Fossil B is from a different organism and is found immediately above the layer of ash. The ash has been dated to be about 125 million years old. Which statement below is correct about the age of the fossils?
What type of fossil dating technique would be most accurate for a trilobite from ~400 million years ago?
What is an advantage to studying fossils that are frozen in ice or soil?